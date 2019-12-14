CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
_____
906 FPUS56 KMFR 141050
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
CAZ080-150000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be
heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy
at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ081-150000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2900 feet lowering to 2300 feet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Light winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the
southwest well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around
30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
$$
CAZ082-150000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers this afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow
may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ083-150000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-150000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph this
morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph late
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Light winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40.
$$
CAZ085-150000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
$$
