CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2200 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the southeast 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

307 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 5 to 10.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s. Lows 5 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

