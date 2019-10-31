CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light winds becoming northeast around 5 mph late in

the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

247 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

