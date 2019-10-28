CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

972 FPUS56 KMFR 281035

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around

5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather