CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
969 FPUS56 KMFR 240929
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
CAZ080-242300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ081-242300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ082-242300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
CAZ083-242300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ084-242300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph
late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
CAZ085-242300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
228 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
