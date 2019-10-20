CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Snow level 6500 feet this morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Snow level 5500 feet this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning, then

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the northeast

early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

