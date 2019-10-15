CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
836 FPUS56 KMFR 151023
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
CAZ080-152300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-152300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ082-152300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-152300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ084-152300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ085-152300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
322 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather