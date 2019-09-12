CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

129 FPUS56 KMFR 120952

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

252 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather