CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

403 FPUS56 KMFR 021050

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

CAZ080-022300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-022300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-022300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting

to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-022300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-022300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then

becoming light well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-022300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

349 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

