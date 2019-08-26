CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

214 FPUS56 KMFR 261005

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

CAZ080-262300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-262300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-262300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-262300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-262300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight, then

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-262300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather