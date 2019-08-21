CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

CAZ080-212300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-212300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

CAZ082-212300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-212300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ084-212300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

333 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

