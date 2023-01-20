CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 206 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning. * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather