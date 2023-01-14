CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in The San Francisco Bay Area has issued

a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to

10 nm...

Monterey Bay...

* Until 1245 AM PST.

* At 1201 AM PST, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of

Point Pinos, or 97 nm northwest of Morro Bay, moving north at 20

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

