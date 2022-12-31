CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 216 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather