CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 520 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...Dense fog reducing visibilities to less than 1\/4 mile... Dense fog, Tule fog from the Central Valley continues to edge in across the Delta on light winds. Expect very poor visibilities less than 1\/4 mile until 11 am PST this morning when the fog should then mix out with good visibilities (greater than 5 miles) developing from late morning through afternoon. General safe boating tips in fog include: Slowing down to avoid collisions, listening for sounds of other boats that may be near you or for fog horns and bells from nearby buoys, use GPS or a navigation chart to help obtain a fix on your location and stay out of shipping lanes, large ships cannot see you!