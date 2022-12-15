CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 235 AM PST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt diminishing Thursday night. Steep seas 7 to 9 ft at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE..West of a line from 50 nm east of Coos Bay to 30 nm west of Point St. George. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather