CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 239 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Thursday. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather