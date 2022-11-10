CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 213 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather