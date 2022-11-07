CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

227 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

