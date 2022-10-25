CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 200 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 10 to 11 ft possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... combined seas 9 to 11 ft possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather