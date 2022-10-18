CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 338 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Wednesday to 3 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather