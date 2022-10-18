CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Wednesday to 3 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 7 to

12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM Friday.

