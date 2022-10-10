CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 9 PM

PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 6 to 11

feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday morning through

Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

