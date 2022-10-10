CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 245 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 6 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather