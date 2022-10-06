CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 207 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING... A shallow marine layer depth in place over the coastal waters will bring dense fog with visibilities at and below one nautical mile at times through late this morning. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather