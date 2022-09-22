CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

127 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

seas 5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Areas beyond 10 nm from shore and south of Bandon.

* WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

