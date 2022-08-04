CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 653 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Steep seas through Friday evening for all of the waters, except very steep seas south of Port Orford beyond 5 nm from shore later this evening through Friday evening. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather