SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

653 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and very steep and hazardous seas 8 to

12 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Steep seas through Friday evening for all of the waters,

except very steep seas south of Port Orford beyond 5 nm from

shore later this evening through Friday evening.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 PM this evening

to 11 PM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

