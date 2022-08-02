CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected. For

the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3

PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

