CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1258 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Gold Beach out to 25 nm from shore and beyond 5 nm from shore from Pistol River southward. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.