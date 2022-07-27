CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas around 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

