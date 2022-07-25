CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 230 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather