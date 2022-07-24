CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

