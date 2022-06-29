CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PDT Thursday night.

