CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 253 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PDT Thursday night. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather