CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

314 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep, short period seas

of 6 to 9 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas

will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and steep to

very steep seas of 9 to 13 feet this evening, with these

conditions expected to continue through at least Wednesday

evening.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop across

all the area today. Then Gales and very steep seas will affect

most the area this evening through Tuesday afternoon, except

for small craft conditions continuing beyond 40 nm from shore

north of Port Orford. Gales and steep seas will affect all the

area Tuesday evening and night, then continue from Port Orford

south on Wednesday.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

of 5 to 8 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas

will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and steep to

very steep seas of 6 to 11 feet this evening, with these

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect most areas

beyond 1 NM from shore and near capes today. This evening

through Wednesday, gales and very steep seas will develop and

affect areas south of Cape Blanco beyond 4 NM from shore.

Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all other areas.

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

