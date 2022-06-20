CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 314 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep, short period seas of 6 to 9 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and steep to very steep seas of 9 to 13 feet this evening, with these conditions expected to continue through at least Wednesday evening. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop across all the area today. Then Gales and very steep seas will affect most the area this evening through Tuesday afternoon, except for small craft conditions continuing beyond 40 nm from shore north of Port Orford. Gales and steep seas will affect all the area Tuesday evening and night, then continue from Port Orford south on Wednesday. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT of 5 to 8 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and steep to very steep seas of 6 to 11 feet this evening, with these * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect most areas beyond 1 NM from shore and near capes today. This evening through Wednesday, gales and very steep seas will develop and affect areas south of Cape Blanco beyond 4 NM from shore. Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all other areas. PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather