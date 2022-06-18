CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 220 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather