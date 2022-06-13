CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 9 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 14 feet expected when conditions are worst. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 6 to 9 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT combined seas 9 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... WEDNESDAY... combined seas 10 to 15 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather