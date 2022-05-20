CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

_____

