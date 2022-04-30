CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and wind

driven seas of 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...All areas from Florence to Port Orford, and areas

offshore of a line from south of Port Orford to beyond 10 NM

west of Cape Sebastian.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

