CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1152 PM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.