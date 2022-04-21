CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected

today, easing to 15 kt or less tonight into Friday. Fresh

southwest swell and steep wind waves 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds

this morning will become west swell dominated and build to 12 to

17 ft at 17 seconds this afternoon and tonight, then gradually

lower below 10 feet by Friday evening.

* WHERE...All areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

