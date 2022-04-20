CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

220 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 50 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, steep to very steep and hazardous seas

9 to 12 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

