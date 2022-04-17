CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 231 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts briefly 40 to 45 kt on Monday. Steep seas 8 to 11 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts over 35 kt near Cape Mendocino and Pt St George on Monday. Steep seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts up to 35 kt across northern portions on Monday. Steep seas building to 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PDT Mendocino. Seas 5 to 8 feet, locally higher near Cape Mendocino. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather