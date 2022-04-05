CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

238 AM PDT Tue Apr 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

11 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

