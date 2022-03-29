CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 254 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 7 feet. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... WEDNESDAY NIGHT... kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather