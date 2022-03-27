CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 326 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather