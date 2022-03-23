CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

