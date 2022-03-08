CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

233 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Thursday.

seas 7 to 12 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Thursday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather