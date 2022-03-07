CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 216 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Steep seas 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds expected. * WHERE...South of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather