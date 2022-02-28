CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 227 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt then south 20 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday. Steep to very steep combined seas of 11 to 16 ft then steep seas 11 to 14 feet tonight into Tuesday. * WHERE...Gales will affect areas beyond 2 nm from shore from Pistol River north to Cape Blanco except closer to shore at Cape Blanco. Gales will also affect most all the waters beyond 10 nm from shore south. Elsewhere, conditions hazardous to small craft are expected. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather