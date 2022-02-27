CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

310 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday.

TO 3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas around 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas around 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday.

