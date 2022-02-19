CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

255 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt and

wind-driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 ft at 8 to 9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas until 10 AM PST

this morning, then south of Port Orford until 4 AM PST Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, beyond 5 nm of the coast south of

Gold Beach.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Humboldt Bay Bar and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino

out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather