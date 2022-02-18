CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

313 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 9 to 13 ft due to wind wave, northerly fresh swell, and a

west swell at 17 seconds, with north winds 20 to 30 kt and gusts

to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and mixed-seas 8 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...A Hazardous Seas Warning for all of the area today,

then south of Gold beach night, with small craft conditions

expected for the rest of the area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

seas 9 to 12 ft due to wind wave, northerly fresh swell, and a

west swell at 17 seconds, with north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and mixed-seas 6 to 10 ft

expected.

* WHERE...All areas, except beyond 3 nm from shore between Cape

Blanco and Port Orford.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Saturday.

